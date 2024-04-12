1560 Geneva Bible: Exodus 3

This is the most mistranslated chapter yet in our journey -- G-d's relationship to humans, down to how His NAME is mistranslated, is dramatically watered down -- a bit in the Geneva Bible but hugely in the Revised Standard Version. Multiple cases of G-d's intimacy with humans are altered to lead Him to seem more distant.
Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf is a…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Best of DailyClout to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.