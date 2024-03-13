Astragalus, a root grown in Asia, is also known as “milk vetch”. It has, for thousands of years, been a star of traditional Chinese medicine’s herbal pantheon. It shows powerful evidence of boosting the immune system. The effect it has on those dealing with cancer is notable, according to multiple studies. A 2006 meta-analysis revealed that cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy experienced heightened survival rates when taking this root extract. A 2007 study showed the inhibition of cancer’s “invader cells” in those undergoing chemotherapy and that it eased the side effects of chemo. Strikingly, a 2017 study in Taiwan of 500 patients with leukemia — a longitudinal study lasting 13 years – revealed that those who took this root extract, experienced dramatically more positive survival rates. (Plant People, https://www.plantpeople.co/blogs/news/8-incredible-health-benefits-of-astragalus).

It has also been shown to suppress the spread of viruses such as Hepatitis B and avian flu; it reduces inflammation significantly; it boosts energy — helping people post-stroke improve their energy levels; and it has been shown to benefit heart, blood sugar, and liver. At a time when millions of people are dealing with impaired immune systems, the proven benefits of astragalus should be more widely known. One would simmer the root in water for 20 minutes, strain, and drink. (I am not a medical doctor; this is cultural history).

