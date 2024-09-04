Bobby Kennedy Jr. Is SMASHING Vaccine & COVID Narratives All Over Mainstream Media!!

Last week was a GREAT week for pushing a COVID Reckoning into the spotlight!

One of my immutable rules of politics in the 21st century is that the process is WAY more important than the outcome of elections. Especially given the fact that national, presidential elections do seems to be rigged in a variety of ways. From Uniparty, false choice candidates at the top of the ticket, to mail-in ballots, electronic voting and voter fraud - it’s very hard to trust the outcome of our democratic elections.

So what to do?

Well first, we must never, never, NEVER give up on liberty, or our Constitutional Republic!

And second, we must advance the ball and win in other ways. How can we USE this election to our benefit despite the corruption of the process? One way is to win narratives, elevate them to larger platforms and use that elevation to build lasting coalitions and organizations.

We have a precious 12 weeks of national attention to politics giving us a window of opportunity to SHOVE our issues into the spotlight and build organizations and coalitions which will hopefully persist in activation even after the dust has settled in November.

And last week the process delivered some great outcomes!

Bobby Kennedy Jr. is making good use of his time as a Trump associate, exploding on to the national scene and giving voice to issues like COVID reckoning, COVID vaccine injury and even criticism of the the childhood vaccine schedule! (I’m shocked and pleasantly surprised actually!)

This in addition to a bombshell civil lawsuit announced by multiple attorney generals against Pfizer AND major back peddling from Donald Trump on the issue of abortion as he announces that he will vote NO on the barbaric Amendment 4 abortion initiative in Florida.

MUCH to discuss today LIVE on the SJ SHOW!

Show Resources:

PHARMA Is Terrified of RFK Labeling Him ‘Dangerous’ ———>

https://vigilantnews.com/post/rfk-jr-is-dangerous-because-he-undermines-vaccine-confidence-health-experts-warn/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=rfk-jr-is-dangerous-because-he-undermines-vaccine-confidence-health-experts-warn

Kansas Attorney General Sues Pfizer for “Misleading Kansans on COVID Vaccine” ——>

https://caldronpool.com/kansas-attorney-general-sues-pfizer-for-misleading-kansans-on-covid-vaccine/

