"Breaking the Beef Bottleneck"

“Melissa Blasek gives an update on the successful signing of New Hampshire’s Home Education Freedom Act, a major victory for families and educational freedom.

Melissa is joined by Dr. Meryl Nass to dig into a question hitting consumers everywhere: Why is beef so expensive? They discuss how Americans can support sustainable, resilient food systems and what government policies can do to either strengthen or undermine them.

Melissa and Dr. Nass also examine recent New Hampshire legislation aimed at expanding direct farmer-to-consumer meat sales, giving small farmers more opportunities to serve their communities while providing consumers with greater access to local, affordable food.”

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