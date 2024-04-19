Finally, major voices on major platforms are coming out to speak the truth about the enormity of the illegal alien population inside the United States of America: 45 MILLION! As this number has now become “the” accepted number, old videos are surfacing of President Biden describing the end of “the white Anglo-Saxon American" as being "a good thing”, to be brought about by “unrelenting waves of immigration”. Should Americans be categorized by race and populations re-engineered by race? Or isn't that -- racism?

