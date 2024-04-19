UNRESTRICTED INVASION EP36S2: "The Real Reason and Numbers Come Out"
JJ Carrell and Brian O'Shea - Opinion
Finally, major voices on major platforms are coming out to speak the truth about the enormity of the illegal alien population inside the United States of America: 45 MILLION! As this number has now become “the” accepted number, old videos are surfacing of President Biden describing the end of “the white Anglo-Saxon American" as being "a good thing”, to be brought about by “unrelenting waves of immigration”. Should Americans be categorized by race and populations re-engineered by race? Or isn't that -- racism?
I have always known the reason, as many do can easily see. The reason is found in history from long ago and it involves revenge against Protestant white race for the Reformation which changed the world. They are taking it back and bringing the world back to the Dark Ages when 'they' ruled with no opposition. This is the result of the Counter Reformation. This history must be known to know the instigators....of most all wars etc.