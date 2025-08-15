Written by Dr. Carol Taccetta

COVID-19 “Vaccine” Harm is Now Acknowledged to Outweigh Benefit in Healthy Children and Pregnant Women: Is the Current PREP Act Declaration Still Relevant?

On May 27, 2025, the HHS published “COVID Recommendation FAQ” stating: “…the CDC will no longer recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for healthy children or pregnant women.”

The December 11, 2024, 12th Amendment to Declaration Under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness [PREP] Act for Medical Countermeasures Against COVID–19, in effect through December 31, 2029, naturally does not reflect these “healthy” “populations of individuals” for which the “administration or use of the countermeasure” is no longer recommended. A COVID-19 vaccine, a “qualified pandemic or epidemic product,” is a “covered countermeasure.”

Section X, “Population,” of the February 4, 2020 PREP Act Declaration “identifies which individuals should use the countermeasure or to whom the countermeasure should be administered—in short, those who should be vaccinated or take a drug or other countermeasure.” The original PREP Act, enacted on December 30, 2005, as partly codified in 42 U.S. Code § 247d-6d, states:

Since the recent HHS acknowledgement of the evolving benefit-risk of COVID-19 vaccines for “non-high-risk,” i.e., “healthy,” children and pregnant women, I’ve questioned the following:

· If “[t]here is an adverse reaction so serious in proportion to the potential benefit from the drug (e.g., a fatal, life-threatening or permanently disabling adverse reaction) that it is essential that it be considered in assessing the risks and benefits of using the drug,” why is there no black box on the COVID-19 vaccines for myocarditis?

· Does “a material change in the risk/benefit assessment based on evolving understanding of the disease or condition…make an EUA unnecessary” for children? Why are “non-high-risk” pregnant women and children still included in COVID-19 vaccine trials as there is now “an unreasonable and significant risk of illness or injury”?

Please note: While this current article focuses on the newly acknowledged “non-high-risk” groups, I submitted a Citizen Petition to the FDA in January of 2022 regarding protection of all pregnant women and children under 45 CFR 46 (an opinion I maintain today).

Since May 27, 2025, multiple FDA memos have described an evolved benefit-risk assessment of COVID-19 vaccines for “non-high-risk” children and pregnant women. Here are excerpts suggesting harm will outweigh the benefit:

For NUVAXOVID:

· “The decrease in the chance of developing severe COVID-19, means that the potential for absolute benefit from vaccination has simultaneously decreased. Even rare vaccination-related harms, both known and unknown, now have a higher chance of outweighing potential benefits in non-high-risk populations. Some harm-benefit analyses suggested net harm of ongoing vaccination of low-risk populations.” (Center Director Decisional Memo-NUVAXOVID)

For SPIKEVAX:

· “The manufacturer’s application forces FDA CBER to confront the question: is there substantial certainty of a net clinical benefit (benefits outweigh harms) to vaccinating healthy children with this mRNA vaccine? CBER OCDs answer is, at the present time, with best available information, no.”

· “Vaccinating these individuals (healthy kids with natural immunity) carries massive uncertainty as to whether benefits outweigh risks.”

· “FDA has a regulatory duty to only grant marketing authorization in settings where we have substantial certainty the benefits outweigh the risks. For healthy children that standard is not met. This view is in line with the majority of the globe that does not pursue vaccination in healthy children.” (July 9, 2025 Center Director Decisional Memo-SPIKEVAX)

For MNEXSPIKE:

· “Due to the decrease in disease severity, vaccination-related harms have potential of outweighing potential benefits in low-risk populations. Some risk-benefit analyses of mRNA vaccines suggested net harm of ongoing vaccination of low-risk populations.” (May 30, 2025 Center Director Override Memo-MNEXSPIKE)

The PREP Act declaration provides “liability immunity to certain individuals and entities (Covered Persons) against any claim of loss…except for claims involving ‘‘willful misconduct ...’’ The sole exception to the immunity … is “death or serious physical injury proximately caused by willful misconduct…”

The PREP Act defines “willful misconduct” as the below. All three criteria “must be proven with clear and convincing evidence.”

In light of the recently changed benefit-risk assessment for “non-high-risk” children and pregnant women, the criterion “disregard of a known or obvious risk that is so great as to make it highly probable that the harm will outweigh the benefit” requires our scrutiny. Has this knowledge of harm outweighing benefit been formally disseminated to all vaccine providers, i.e., “Covered Persons”? And if so, does administration of a COVID-19 vaccine to a “non-high-risk” child or pregnant recipient now meet this third criterion?

What is the knowledge disseminated?

The current guidance for pregnant women is only described as “No Guidance/Not Applicable.” For those “who are NOT moderately or severely immunocompromised,” i.e., healthy children, “shared clinical decision-making” is recommended. Yet COVID-19 vaccination for healthy children and pregnant women does not seem to appear within the CDC’s ACIP “five recommendations for vaccination based on shared clinical decision-making...”

How does this relate to the PREP Act? For example, in the current 12th amendment to the PREP Act declaration, a COVID–19 vaccine “must be ordered and administered [by a pharmacist] according to the CDC’s/ACIP’s COVID–19 vaccine recommendation(s).”

In all, harms are now acknowledged by our regulatory agencies to outweigh benefit in “healthy” children and pregnant women: the broad-based population assumptions of the December 11, 2024, PREP Act declaration are no longer consistent with today’s HHS recommendations.

Both the PREP Act and the new CDC/ACIP recommendations need to be immediately revisited and clarified, as they are intertwined. The PREP Act declaration must be assessed for relevance in the setting of today’s new benefit-risk assessment for “non-high risk” children and pregnant women.

Dr. Carol Taccetta is a U.S.-licensed physician, board-certified in pathology, with a career in drug development spanning 25 years. Key agency interactions include Dr. Taccetta’s co-drafting of a chapter in the 1989 U.S. Surgeon General’s Report (CDC), as well as serving as Sponsor’s Responsible Medical Officer for a successful New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA.

Please note: The views expressed are Dr. Taccetta’s personal opinions and do not reflect the views of former or current employers or any professional organizations to which she belongs.