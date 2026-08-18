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Ellen Sovereign's avatar
Ellen Sovereign
4h

He is definitely guilty and evil AF but also an expendable fall guy for an entire evil toxic and fatal - to - humans system. Basically a "look over there" technique to turn attention away from an entire anti human system.

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TRM's avatar
TRM
2h

A big thank you again for taking on all you did to get the info out. It was crucial because it showed that the product injected into billions wasn't the same product that was tested and they knew it.

PS. You lucked out getting the project manager you did. Talk about karmic timing or what LOL.

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