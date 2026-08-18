On August 10, 2026, Senator Rand Paul released Dr Anthony Fauci’s January 2021 text to Dr Rochelle Walensky, showing that Dr Fauci knew about a serious risk to pregnancies from the experimental COVID mrna injection:

‘“After Walensky noted that 15,000-plus pregnant women were enrolled in the CDC’s V-safe vaccine safety monitoring system […] Fauci wrote, “I asked around a bit more and another issue came up that you need to be aware of. Since many people have significant cytokines storm and fever after the 2nd dose, this theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester.” […] Walensky and Murthy agreed with Fauci, writing he made a “good point.”’

When Dr Fauci wrote this text, I was a well-known feminist writer. I had published, over the course of 40 years, seven bestselling books. Misconceptions, Promiscuities and Vagina addressed women’s sexual and reproductive lives.

In June of 2021, I noticed that women were reporting menstrual symptoms after having received mrna injections: missing periods, passing tissue, two periods in one month; prepubescent girls and elderly women were bleeding.

I posted on Twitter about women describing these facts about their own bodies.

I was instantly deplatformed from Twitter, Facebook and Youtube. Worldwide, my bio changed from “Rhodes Scholar, advisor to two Presidential campaigns, bestselling writer,” to “Conspiracy theorist.”

(I learned in 2025 that Carol Crawford of the CDC had put my tweet on an email chain to top Biden administration, warning that they should “BOLO [be on the lookout]” for posts such as mine.

The administration illegally pressured social media to censor me and many others. My co-plaintiff President Donald Trump and I, along with others, won settlements from X and Meta in 2025.)

My career suffered, but that does not matter. What matters was that censorship kept American women in the dark about a serious risk to themselves and to their babies.

Steve Bannon, whose podcast was among the only platforms to air my warnings, challenged me to lead a group of 3500 volunteer doctors and scientists to read The Pfizer Papers – 450,000 internal documents released under court order. The FDA had asked the court to keep these hidden for 75 years.

I agreed.

The WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Documents research team issued 109 reports. We brought them to Parliaments and governing bodies around the world and published them in the bestseller, The Pfizer Papers. There has been not one lawyer’s letter from Pfizer.

Tragically, the reports show 360 degree damage to women and to babies.

Sports medicine physician Dr Robert Chandler showed that the lipid nanoparticles did not remain the deltoid, but biodistributed throughout the body, accumulating in ovaries:

“The major tissues that contained the drug concentration, aside from muscle at the injection site, were identified as being the liver, spleen, adrenal glands, and ovaries. The drug persisted in tissues throughout the duration of the study. [https://www.phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/125742_S1_M4_4223_185350.pdf, p. 21.]” https://dailyclout.io/pfizer-used-dangerous-assumptions-rather-than-research-to-guess-at-outcomes/

In a section of the documents, over 80%of women in a subset suffered miscarriages. Critical care physician Dr Pierre Kory confirmed our analysis: https://dailyclout.io/massive-miscarriage-rates-among-vaccinated-pregnant-women-found-buried-in-the-pfizer-documents/

“Pregnancy cases: 274 cases […]:

270 pregnancies were reported in vaccinated women during the first 12 weeks of the vaccine campaign. In 238 of them, “no outcome was provided.” So, they only knew the outcome of 32 pregnancies reported. What happened in those 32 pregnancies they followed up on?

My hands are literally trembling as I write this, but here goes. In these 32 pregnancies, there were:

• 23 spontaneous abortions

• 2 spontaneous abortions with intra-uterine death

◦ So, 25 of the 32 pregnancies with known outcomes resulted in a miscarriage, a rate of 78%. Note that miscarriage normally occurs in only 12-15% of pregnancies

• 2 premature births with neonatal death

• 1 spontaneous abortion with neonatal death

• 1 normal outcome [Italics mine]

Note that this only adds up to 29 known outcomes, but then they note that “two different outcomes were reported for each twin” and then they talk about “fetus/baby cases as separate from mother cases.” I have no idea how to interpret this explanation of outcomes, so it may have been one or two less (or more) deaths then.

So, of the 32 pregnancies they knew the outcome of, 87.5% resulted in the death of the fetus or neonate. [Italics mine]”

If your doctor had told you this when you were pregnant, maybe you would still choose the injection. I wouldn’t. But at least you would have had informed consent, mandated by state and international law.

Colleen Huber’s overview shows that many studies confirmed what I had posted in 2021: severe menstrual problems: https://dailyclout.io/overview-of-fertility-impacts-of-the-covid-vaccines/She

By early 2021 Pfizer and the FDA knew that the COVID vaccine caused dire fetal and infant harms, including death; but they began an aggressive promotional and “mandates” campaign anyway: https://dailyclout.io/internal-report-15-pfizer-and-fda-knew-in-early-2021-that-pfizer-mrna-covid-vaccine-caused-dire-fetal-and-infant-risks-including-death-they-began-an-aggressive-campaign-t/

Moderna research showed mammals with fewer pregnancies, with nursing problems, and babies with malformed skeletons.

https://dailyclout.io/internal-report-24-moderna-mrna-covid-19-injection-damaged-mammals-reproduction-22-fewer-pregnancies-skeletal-malformations-pain-nursing-problems-in-pups-fda-knew-yet-granted/

Vaccinated moms’ breast milk was suppressed or discolored. “Breastfeeding babies reactions included: Pyrexia (fever), rash, infant irritability, infantile vomiting, diarrhea, insomnia, illness, poor feeding infant, lethargy, abdominal discomfort, vomiting, allergy to vaccine […] anxiety, crying, poor quality sleep […] agitation, pain, and urticaria (hives.)”

https://dailyclout.io/internal-report-25-23-of-vaccinated-mothers-fetuses-or-neonates-died-suppressed-lactation-and-breast-milk-discoloration-reported/

There were more miscarriages with the COVID vaccine compared with miscarriages after women received other vaccines: “[O]f all the women who reported losing their babies to miscarriage after receiving a single vaccine, 76% (3,414/4,505) received only the COVID-19 vaccine. These women were vaccinated for COVID-19 from December 2020 through March 2022. So, 76% of all the vaccinations that resulted in a baby dying in miscarriage in the past 30 years occurred when pregnant women started receiving COVID-19 vaccines…https://dailyclout.io/horrifying-new-report-on-the-drastic-spike-in-miscarriages-since-the-rollout-of-the-covid-19-injections/

We know now why so many women now have menstrual, fertility and other problems; why maternal mortality, according to the CDC, spiked in 2021: https://woub.org/2023/03/16/maternal-deaths-u-s-spiked-2021/

Dr Fauci’s tweet is not just a professional embarrassment. It is evidence of his and his colleagues’ foreknowledge of, and promotion of, one of the greatest crimes ever committed.