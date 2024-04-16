‘Stunning information on how our devices send the wrong kind of electromagnetic forces into our bodies! This causes anxiety, irritability, sleep problems and even physical illness.
Dr Ealy demonstrates by using his own hand and handheld device, how we turn into, essentially, conduits of the wrong kind of energy when we handle phones and computers. Dr Ealy gives lifesaving advice about how to ‘ground’ our electronics — tapping into the earth’s healing resonance - for better mood, health and sleep.’
Yes the 5g is really harming people and their addictions to them is scary. I myself have just moved from the 16th floor in the West End of Vancouver. OMG I was so irritable, I did buy a BluShield scalar box and it really helped. Also walking and hugging the trees in Stanley Park. Last year I spent as much time as I could on Vancouver Island, working in the yard and grounding everyday. The difference was awesome. I am thankful and grateful for finding this reasonable rent home where I am putting in a vegie garden, blueberries etc. Thank you for all you do Dr. Naomi Wolf. My other half did not move with me as he is still in a state of fear, had the bio weapon shot, couldn't work and is petrified of change. I watch and see how that cell phone controls him, as he is on it all day. It breaks my heart to also see the dementia setting in. The more alone he is and the more he is on that cell phone, it will not be long before full blown dementia sets in. Just found out that a dear friend is in a home now. I try to say my piece to help wake up people. So I am thankful and grateful to you and everyone who is fighting this evil.
Dear Naomi,
Thank you 🙏 for providing us with this vital information. You seem to be a truth seeker and justice warrior, so I’m surprised that you are promoting The Wellness Company who is not transparent with their customers which in turn harms their customers both financially and emotionally!!
Additionally, I’m also surprised that you promote Dr. Drew as an authority after he recklessly and unapologetically continued vaccinating his elderly patients, and he continually discredited early treatment with Hydroxycloroquine and Ivermectin in favor of Paxlovid and the vaccines. He continued doing this despite the years of facts and evidence that were presented to him on his weekly show from brilliant doctors and professionals, including you. He heard over and over again about the injuries and the deaths caused by the vaccines, and he heard a very thorough analysis of the harm and risks of Paxlovid from Dr. Kory. But Dr. Drew continued promoting Paxlovid and the vaccines, and he continued risking the lives of his elderly patients despite the fact that it had been proven THAT EARLY TREATMENT WORKS!!
When are you and others going to stop promoting Dr. Drew who has been proven to be incompetent as a doctor, and when are you and others going to stop defending Dr. Drew and start defending the lives of his elderly patients?? Dr. Drew is not a child who needs to be protected. He is a full grown man who has stubbornly refused to change course despite the evidence and the facts, and he needs to be held accountable for the harm his advice and actions have caused to his elderly patients and his weekly listeners!! Thank you 🙏 for your time, Bambi Forester