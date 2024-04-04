Dr James Thorp, a Maternal-Fetal medicine specialist, reveals results of a soon-to-be-published study showing that "shedding" or transmission of vaccine materials, from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated, is real. His study confirms the issue Dr Wolf raised in 2021 that led to her de-platforming: that menstrual disruptions can also be transmitted from the mRNA-vaccinated to the unvaccinated. The mechanisms of "shedding" seem to be respiration and/or sweat and skin contact. (This is also confirmed via the Pfizer documents). Dr Thorp also reports that it is now confirmed that the mRNA injections have entered and damaged the human genome, which event will cause untold suffering for future generations. Unmissable.

