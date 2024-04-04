"Dr. Thorp: 'Shedding' is Real, Per Study: DNA Damage to Unborn Generations is Real" [Sponsored]
Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Dr James Thorp, a Maternal-Fetal medicine specialist, reveals results of a soon-to-be-published study showing that "shedding" or transmission of vaccine materials, from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated, is real. His study confirms the issue Dr Wolf raised in 2021 that led to her de-platforming: that menstrual disruptions can also be transmitted from the mRNA-vaccinated to the unvaccinated. The mechanisms of "shedding" seem to be respiration and/or sweat and skin contact. (This is also confirmed via the Pfizer documents). Dr Thorp also reports that it is now confirmed that the mRNA injections have entered and damaged the human genome, which event will cause untold suffering for future generations. Unmissable.
It is so upsetting to know of the way poisonous stuff has been allowed even mandated to enter our bodies probably for ever and ever. I just got some Swedish news and numbers to compare:.
More than 12 000 adverse events from the covid vaccine are now reported to the Swedish Agency of Medications. Of these more than 400 regard deaths incurred in direct connection to vaccination. Only 1-10% of all adverse events are however reported. The number of 400 may well compare to the narcolepsy scandal caused by swine flu vaccine, which led to at least 400 life handicapped young Swedes. The covid scandal has thus touched at least 30 times more Swedes considering the number of reported adverse events and 10-100 times more individuals are supposedly hit considering the general low reporting av adverse events.
In spite of the very high number of adverse events reported to the Agency, the People´s Health Authority is still recommending pregnant women and others, however, to take the new gene therapy treatment wrongly sold as a vaccine. The political party Mod, the associations The Doctor´s Appell and The Nurses Appell are thus addressing an open letter against the massvaccination, calling to the lack of responsibility to recommend especially pregnant women to get vaccinated when most other people under 50 are not.