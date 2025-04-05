Best of DailyClout
Drew Allen: "Tariffs, Media Lies, & Lessons from Wisconsin"
Drew Allen: "Tariffs, Media Lies, & Lessons from Wisconsin"

Opinion - Drew Allen
Apr 05, 2025
Transcript

"Democrats love taxes. Don't fall for their tariff hysteria.

The media is doing everything they can to tank Trump’s approval. Drew looks at two big stories originating from the Atlantic that the media is using to generate hoaxes.

Republicans in Congress better get serious. The latest attempt to permit proxy voting for Congressional mothers is a joke.

What happened in Wisconsin? Trump voters didn’t show up."

Appears in episode
