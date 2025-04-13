Drew Allen: "The Left Wants America to Fail Because They Hate President Trump"

"The left cheered as the stock market took a dive, then disappeared when it rose. They attacked President Trump for announcing tariffs—and attacked him even more when he paused them."

Trump’s tariffs appear to be working. The world is begging to negotiate, and China is increasingly isolated.

The teenage murderer in Frisco, TX has raised more money than his victim. Drew explains why the left refuses to condemn the killer.

SCOTUS unanimously orders the Trump administration to make an effort to bring the illegal alien—deported to El Salvador from Maryland—back to the United States. The left is lying about what this really means."

