E17S2: “Venezuelan Illegals Invade and Our Enemies Benefit”
Opinion - Unrestricted Invasion - JJ Carrell and Brian O'Shea
“Illegals from our enemies continue to invade the US while the Biden Administration walks, trips, and carries a twig. One of those countries is Venezuela. Its President, Maduro, seems to be using illegals as leverage to keep sanctions eased in order to pay off his debtors and strengthen Venezuela’s position globally. Is the Biden Admin complicit, stupid and weak, or both? Hosts JJ Carrell and Brian O’Shea highlight the violence and murder in the US at the hands of Venezuelans and then go deeper into why it might be happening.”
Well, pretty obvious this invasion is done on purpose. We in Europe have long been invaded the same way and politicians seem unwilling to cope. Our countries are getting lost to mostly the Moslims of the Mideast and North Africa and it is hard to see any real point, not even the voting point. Like our Swedish minister said the other day, Sweden is near to get lost!, meaning the attack is hostile and evil and must be stopped sooner than too late.