“Illegals from our enemies continue to invade the US while the Biden Administration walks, trips, and carries a twig. One of those countries is Venezuela. Its President, Maduro, seems to be using illegals as leverage to keep sanctions eased in order to pay off his debtors and strengthen Venezuela’s position globally. Is the Biden Admin complicit, stupid and weak, or both? Hosts JJ Carrell and Brian O’Shea highlight the violence and murder in the US at the hands of Venezuelans and then go deeper into why it might be happening.”

