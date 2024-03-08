New information about the unholy alliance between the Mexican Drug cartels and a Chinese organized criminal group known as UBG could be indicative of a greater danger to the United States than just a drug epidemic. Brian O'Shea and JJ Carrell go over these details laid out in a new book by investigative journalist and author Peter Schweizer named "Blood Money". Could the fentanyl epidemic, which appears to be the work of these two groups, be part of the 1999 book Unrestricted Warfare which was published for and by the Chinese military and now appears to be the official Chinese Military Doctrine? It seems to be the case, as Brian and JJ layout in this riveting discussion. This invasion is not going to happen...it IS happening NOW!

Also, why is Texas opening an investigation into the death of Angela Chao? She was the late sister-in-law of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, sister of former Transportation and Labor Secretary Elaine Chao (also McConnell's wife), and daughter of James Chao, founder and CEO of Foremost, China's largest and most powerful shipping and logistics company in the PRC, possibly the world. On February 11, 2024, Angela Chao reportedly drove her Tesla into a lake on private property and died as a result. JJ and Brian (and many others) are not buying it for several reasons. Combining JJ's research on the case and Brian's expertise as a private detective with advanced education in similar matters, they start pulling this case apart to look at what lies beneath.

This episode has got it all: international crime syndicates (one apparently led by a character known as the "White Wolf"!), government corruption, and the mysterious death of someone tied to the most powerful people in the world. Watch and share today and please let us know your insights on both topics! Unrestricted Invasion is upon us, shed some light on every facet of it to stop its march forward.

