Ed Dowd, of Phinance Technologies, has been one of the heroes of our time in his warning us about signals in the data showing "sudden deaths", excess deaths, and now "black swan" levels of anomalies with cancers in the US and the UK. He shares this, and the extraordinary news that pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and J and J are in a "feeding french" to acquire cancer treatment companies -- in Pfizer's case, paying $49 BILLION for a company with revenues of two billion. Spending on cancer is up as well. what do the pharma companies know that we need to know? A must-watch.

Ed Dowd : “Cause Unknown”