The “Election Integrity Call with Steve Stern & Raj Doraisamy” was most recently held on Monday, June 30 at 2 PM EST, featuring discussions and strategies focused on election security and grassroots engagement. During the call, Stern and Doraisamy brought together activists and experts to outline proactive measures aimed at safeguarding election processes and mobilizing citizen oversight across key jurisdictions. The session emphasized strengthening transparency and organizing local volunteers to serve as poll watchers and vote-monitoring participants. If you're interested in hearing highlights or joining future calls, the broadcasts are available via SternAmerican on X or right here on Best of DailyClout.

