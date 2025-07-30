Best of DailyClout

Best of DailyClout

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

"Election Integrity Call with Steve Stern & Raj Doraisamy"

A recording from Best of DailyClout's live video
Best of DailyClout's avatar
Best of DailyClout
Jul 30, 2025
Share
Transcript

The “Election Integrity Call with Steve Stern & Raj Doraisamy” was most recently held on Monday, June 30 at 2 PM EST, featuring discussions and strategies focused on election security and grassroots engagement. During the call, Stern and Doraisamy brought together activists and experts to outline proactive measures aimed at safeguarding election processes and mobilizing citizen oversight across key jurisdictions. The session emphasized strengthening transparency and organizing local volunteers to serve as poll watchers and vote-monitoring participants. If you're interested in hearing highlights or joining future calls, the broadcasts are available via SternAmerican on X or right here on Best of DailyClout.

Please Support Our Sponsors:

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

BloodFlow-7: Want better energy, focus, stamina, and heart health—naturally? BloodFlow-7 boosts nitric oxide by 230% to help you feel younger, stronger, and sharper with just one daily dose. Learn more at https://www.bloodflow7.com/DailyClout

NativePath: "7 Reasons Why Men & Women Over 50 Are Adding This Single Ingredient To Their Morning Routine. Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More…"

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. Try now for a free trial...Learn more at https://www.legisector.com

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Best of DailyClout
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture