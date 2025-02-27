Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Emerald & Naomi: "Spooks in Crisis; Epstein List Delays!"
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:04:45
-1:04:45

Emerald & Naomi: "Spooks in Crisis; Epstein List Delays!"

Opinion - Dr. Naomi Wolf & Emerald Robinson
Best of DailyClout
Feb 27, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

"Emerald Robinson and Naomi Wolf explore the uproar within intelligence agencies as whistleblowers come forward about the shredding of evidence. Also: Why is it taking so long for AG Pam Bondi to release the Epstein files? What role, if any, did Ehud Barak play in the Epstein 'operation,' and could geopolitical considerations be a factor in the delay?"

Watch Now!

Follow 'Emerald & Naomi' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/EmeraldAndNaomi

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com


Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

NativePath: "Top Doc Reveals: THIS Protein May Restore Bone Density and Fix Joint Pain…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More"

BIOptimizers: Start 2025 strong with the key to better sleep, less stress, and sharper focus: Magnesium Breakthrough by BIOptimizers. Use code DailyClout at https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout for 10% OFF—because crushing your goals starts with taking care of YOU!

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at

https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
The Shannon Joy Show: "Jennifer Sey: CEO Backing Female Athletes Against Trans Dominance"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "Dr. Peter McCullough on HHS Revolution"
  Best of DailyClout
Man in America: "Are Trump & Musk the COUNTER-ELITES?" w/ Derrick Broze
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "Economist/Futurist Catherine Austin Fitts Heightens DOGE Warnings"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "Dr. Wolf’s Statement on Free Speech to Oxford Union"
  Best of DailyClout
Sarah Westall: "Secrets, Lies & Power: The CIA, FBI, and the Corruption of Power" w/ Dr. J. Michael Waller
  Best of DailyClout
The Liberty Lobbyist: "The Problem With Red State Legislatures"
  Best of DailyClout