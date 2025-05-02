EP 250424: "Something Wicked This Way Comes. I Just Can't Define It...yet."

"Have you noticed something in the air, or in the look and feel of various movements around the country, or maybe even in that lack of soul you may be feeling from those with the loudest voices? Maybe, like me, you have noticed a strange shift from the exhilaration of the Donald Trump victory to a strange, gray emotional stagnation—made worse by the petty battles being waged on the fringes of the President Trump circle of influence by various "influencers" who seem to speak more for their own vision for the country than for our President's.

Have you noticed that the Democrat politicians are now vocal but muted by the public? While this may be seen as a good thing—and in many ways it is—there does seem to be something eerily artificial about the dampening of their political rhetoric. Meanwhile, the voices of the far-Left radicals are breaking glass... literally and figuratively.

So there is a trend in this respect: the far-Right and the far-Left influencers (not the actual elected leaders) seem to be in a pitched battle for the microphone, mostly against voices on their own side of the political aisle. It's strange, is it not? Meanwhile, the actual Congresspeople on both sides are engaged in actions—or inactions—that seem poised to ensure they are primaried.

The so-called "dark woke," people like Jasmine Crockett, are going full-on "-ist"... meaning racist, sexist, and even ableist. And then there are people like Speaker Johnson who seem quite comfortable sucking their thumb in the bottom of the foxhole while he lets others dodge political bullets.

What about Pam Bondi's blatant disregard for the presumption of innocence in the Luigi Mangione case when she actually said he murdered United CEO Brian Thompson—even though there has not been a trial yet? She's no rookie, but a seasoned attorney and prosecutor—she knows better. So was this a slip of the tongue or was it done on purpose... perhaps to punt the case out of federal jurisdiction? I don't know.

Finally, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). There is a real war—that is, Unrestricted War—being waged upon the U.S. The current "trade war" is merely a continuation of this ongoing war. It's only getting attention because Donald Trump is the first President to actually mount a defense against the onslaught of the Dragon. Yes... we are on the defense, not offense.

But this week alone, I have received numerous reports from the great members of the Detective's Circle (which is the audience that follows this show on Rumble) of a variety of infiltrations into local governments and school boards by the United Front (the overseas influence wing of the CCP). Like, more than I ever get—dozens actually. One even came from a former member of Congress, former presidential candidate, and my friend Michele Bachmann... something to do with St. Paul, MN.

Join me as I discuss all of these things. I truly feel like all of these factors, when looked at individually or collectively, are forming a pattern. That pattern may indicate that the worst is not behind us—but in front of us.

In my "hunch" or in my "gut," I feel that what is coming will be the worst yet, because the enemies will be everyone... the Left, the Right, the CCP, their Belt and Road vassals, AI, medical, food... essentially something horrible.

I don't know what it is specifically quite yet... but I do know it's wicked... and it is coming this way."

Watch Now:

Follow 'Investigate Everything' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/InvestigateEverythingOnDailyClout

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "7 Reasons Why Men & Women Over 50 Are Adding This Single Ingredient To Their Morning Routine. Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More…"

Raw Paws: "Give your pets the power of raw nutrition—feed them raw...Visit https://dailycloutpets.com to learn more"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Heaven’s Harvest: Freeze-dried emergency food, water purification, survival manuals, and more! https://heavensharvest.com/unrestricted