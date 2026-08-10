EP 260807LD: "Detecting & Protecting Yourself from Propaganda with Laura Dodsworth"

“This episode of Investigate Everything, Brian O’Shea sits down with British author, filmmaker, and clinical hypnotherapist Laura Dodsworth to explore propaganda, psychological manipulation, and the power of fear.

Laura, author of the Sunday Times bestsellers A State of Fear and Free Your Mind, explains how governments, media, and institutions can influence public behavior and, most importantly, how you can recognize manipulation and protect yourself from it.

Laura’s Bio: Described as a ‘Slayer of Taboos’ and ‘latter-day punchy Cassandra’, Laura Dodsworth is a British author of five books, filmmaker, and clinical hypnotherapist. Her two Sunday Times bestsellers — A State of Fear, which examined how fear and behavioural science shaped public behavior during Covid-19, and Free Your Mind, a field guide to recognizing and resisting manipulation — established her as a leading voice on psychological influence during the pandemic. Her Channel 4 documentary 100 Vaginas was broadcast internationally to five-star reviews. Following 7 October 2023, she co-founded both the October Declaration. “

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