EP260211: "Cuba's Communist Regime Must Go: Why and How"

“Tonight we will talk about Cuba—why its Communist regime is a threat to the USA, world peace, and its own people. We will go over a brief history of why the Trump administration was pushed to this point, why the current blockade really isn’t making things much worse for the Cuban people (because conditions have already been so severe they’ve had to “look up to see bottom”), what Cuba’s real relationship was with Venezuela, and what it currently is with China, Russia, and many members of the EU (as well as the UK), who recently voted to condemn President Trump’s actions, and more. Finally, we will introduce the topic of how Cuba’s Communist regime will remain a threat to the USA even after it inevitably falls—yes, you guessed it—through illegal immigrants already in this country and useful idiots like the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), and even those annoying red hags at CODEPINK.”



INVESTIGATE EVERYTHING with host Brian O'Shea

