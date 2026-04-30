EP260424: "Trump's Playing Chess, & We're Winning!"

Many analysts and Trump critics insisted there was no coherent plan — that the administration was simply chaotic and reactive. The emerging results suggest they were mistaken. Russia’s war economy is cracking, China is absorbing real economic pain, Turkey’s regional ambitions have been checked, and India is moving closer to the U.S. orbit.

Well, if this isn’t a plan, Trump is the luckiest man on Earth…again.

Join Host Brian O’Shea as he breaks down what appears to be Trump’s Global Chess Game and what it looks like so far, where it is going, and why this is great for every American and every country who decides to get on the right side of this contest.

Watch Now:

Follow Brian on X https://x.com/BrianOSheaSPI (@BrianOShea) and Subscribe to his Substack for more investigations, analysis, and much more!



Trump, Zelensky, Live, Ukraine, Brian O’Shea, Naomi Wolf, DailyClout, Russia, China, Iran, Hormuz, India, Oil

From our sponsors:

My Primal Health: Microplastics are now being found inside human arteries and linked to a sharply higher risk of heart attack and stroke — here’s how people are fighting back naturally...https://myprimal.life/OutspokenBlood