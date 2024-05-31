Ehden Biber, a cybersecurity expert with a pharmaceutical background, has broken one of the biggest stories of our time. Using documents on the WHO website, he demonstrates that the ‘Science Council’ of the WHO includes some grave offenders of the ‘pandemic’ and ‘lockdown’ past. He also shows their plans for injecting MRNA into humans and animals as a platform for would-be genetic manipulation, and he shows that they also plan to harvest all the DNA sequences of all humans, to create a database of everyone’s DNA. The purported reason will be ‘to cure disease’, but one can also theoretically use DNA manipulation to create a server class, a sex slave class, and/or supersoldiers — a dystopian future.

