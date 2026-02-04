"Fighting Communists Borough by Borough with guest Trevor Loudon"

“In this eye-opening interview on Investigate Everything, Brian O’Shea and Trevor Laudon break down the modern communist landscape. From how rival extremist groups use flyers to mark territory and compete for recruits, to the real ideological differences between Marxists, Leninists, Maoists, Trotskyists, and Gramscians, this conversation exposes the structure behind the chaos. A fascinating, unsettling look at how theory becomes action.”

Watch Now:

Trevor Loudon Bio: Trevor Loudon is an author, filmmaker and public speaker from Christchurch, New Zealand. For more than 30 years, he has researched radical left, Marxist and terrorist movements and their covert influence on mainstream politics.

Trevor Loudon’s thesis is that what is commonly regarded as mainstream political policy is in fact driven and guided by hidden subversive elements. The Democratic Party’s consistent defunding of the US military, support of open borders, sexualization of children, the climate change agenda, pipeline shutdowns and many other anti-American policies are all consistent with communist goals.

Trevor Loudon believes that these forces must be exposed and countered, as America’s continued role as a bastion of freedom is pivotal for the future of western civilization. Trevor serves as a proud fellow at the American Freedom Alliance and the Institute for the American Future.

