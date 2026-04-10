"From Doctor to Dissident: Dr. Meryl Nass on Medical Freedom"

“In this powerful and deeply personal episode, Dr. Meryl Nass shares her journey from practicing physician to one of the most outspoken voices in the medical freedom movement. She reflects on the pivotal moments that led her to question mainstream narratives, the professional consequences she faced for speaking out, and the broader implications of censorship in medicine.

The conversation also explores her current activism surrounding vaccine choice, the evolving landscape of public health policy, and what she sees as the path forward for both doctors and patients.”