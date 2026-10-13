"Homeschooling: The Evidence Is In"

“Melissa Blasek is joined by Nicki Truesdell to discuss a new peer-reviewed study published in the Peabody Journal of Education examining the successes of home education. While previous research has consistently found positive outcomes for homeschoolers, it has been years since a major new study has been published—and homeschooling has changed dramatically during that time.

Once considered a niche educational choice, homeschooling has become increasingly mainstream and attracted families from a much broader spectrum of backgrounds. Melissa and Nicki discuss what the new study found, how it adds to the existing body of research, why the changing demographics of homeschoolers matter, and what the findings could mean for the future of home education and educational freedom.”

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