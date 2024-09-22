"Inflation Incoming!"Fed Poised for Rate Cuts, Both Parties Ignore Debt – Truth Bombs w/ Paul Stone"

An economic tsunami is coming, and both political parties are offering another series of false solutions. Another round of inflation is imminent, and to “solve” the crushing impact, Americans are left choosing between "price controls and public welfare" from Kamala or "tariffs and corporate welfare" from Trump.

Both candidates refuse to address the national debt, deficit, grotesque (and criminal) government spending, or the insanity of fractional reserve banking. The election circus has come to town, and Americans are bombarded with insane headlines, but no real discourse or solutions.

This has economists like Jeffrey Tucker predicting grocery rationing and price controls within four years. “There is likely another wave of inflation coming. This time it will meet with a promise to use every coercive power of government to prevent increases in prices on groceries and rents.”

He also predicts a devastating housing crisis. “As for rental units, the only result will be fewer amenities, new charges, new fees for what used to be free, less service, and a dramatically reduced incentive to build new units.”

The short-term future is bleak, but the great news is that many Americans are waking up to the reality that our solutions are not in Washington, DC, nor will they come from either political candidate.

Only YOU can save yourself. Today, founder and CEO of Colonial Metals Group, Paul Stone, walks us through the rapidly evolving financial situation and how to survive—and even thrive—in the chaotic future.

