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Influencer Wars - Pt. 2 Dugin Network v Trump Grand Strategy
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Influencer Wars - Pt. 2 Dugin Network v Trump Grand Strategy

Opinion - Brian O'Shea
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Best of DailyClout
Apr 17, 2026

In this episode, we dive deeper into what drives the “Dugin Network,” how it is structured, and why it appears to be unraveling as it begins to recognize that the unipolar vision, or Trump’s Grand Strategy, is moving forward with little they can do to stop it. We break down Dugin’s ideology of multipolarism and neo-Eurasianism, identify who is working to spread that vision inside the United States including the usual message amplifiers, and examine the argument that this push for a multipolar world traces back to a KGB-era framework that, ironically, echoes themes of equity. We also explore what many believe to be Trump’s Grand Strategy, first articulated by “Ten Delta,” and why it seems to be making more sense with each passing day. The result is a wave of visible backlash from the Dugin Network, with figures like Jeffrey Sachs reacting in increasingly heated ways.

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