Investigate Everything: "An Interview with Fr. Calvin Robinson: Perseverance in the Face of Evil"

"Few people in the ongoing war against the forces of darkness and enemies of liberty have been as besieged as Father Calvin Robinson. From England to America, he has faced an inhuman amount of attacks against his character, his beliefs, and his freedom of speech. From legacy media to officials within the Church itself, the ongoing besiegement of Fr. Robinson is almost biblical in scale—both in the intensity of the attacks and the persistence of those waging war against him.

His “crime”? Speaking the truth and expressing his opinions. That’s it.

But Calvin never backs down—and amazingly, never sinks to the level of his attackers. He puts on his priest’s collar every day and continues to pursue his faith and spread its message to all who have opened their hearts to God. And though Father Robinson actively and assertively pushes back, he does so with a rare combination of serenity, stoicism, and strength.

Maybe we can all learn something from the good Father. I hope you’ll join us today to hear about his journey—and to hear the good word from this very good man.

Watch this rare conversation here on INVESTIGATE EVERYTHING with Calvin Robinson: Fighter, Father, and Friend."

About Father Calvin Robinson:

Fr. Calvin Robinson is an Old Catholic priest serving in an Anglican parish. He is the most followed minister from England and the most followed Anglican priest in the world—which likely explains why he has been canceled so often, including by the UK’s Conservative Party and the Church of England. Fr. Robinson sees the culture war as a spiritual war and travels across America to issue warnings, having witnessed firsthand how quickly a Christian culture like the UK’s can collapse under secular liberalism and the rise of Islam.

Fr. Robinson now resides in West Michigan.

🔗 X (Twitter): https://x.com/calvinrobinson

