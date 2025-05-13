Investigate Everything: "Political Prisoner Tells His Story & Why He Will NEVER Stop Fighting Corrupt, Marxist Liberals: with Inmate & my Friend, Dexter Taylor"

"On the phone with Dexter Taylor, AKA "Carbon Mike," who was wrongfully arrested and sentenced to 10 years in prison for legally assembling firearms with legally purchased parts, with no intent of selling or distributing them. In his own words, he is not being punished for a crime—he is being punished for being a Black conservative who loves the Constitution. And what did the judge say when Dexter's lawyer tried to mount his defense based on his legal rights under the Second Amendment? She said this: “The Second Amendment doesn’t exist in my courtroom.”

Watch Now:

Follow 'Investigate Everything' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/InvestigateEverythingOnDailyClout

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "7 Reasons Why Men & Women Over 50 Are Adding This Single Ingredient To Their Morning Routine. Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More…"

Raw Paws: "Give your pets the power of raw nutrition—feed them raw...Visit https://dailycloutpets.com to learn more"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Heaven’s Harvest: Freeze-dried emergency food, water purification, survival manuals, and more! https://heavensharvest.com/unrestricted