Let's get right to it...there are so many things in that Tucker interview that are not only lies, obvious lies, but also indicative of Joe Kent: Either he was under-qualified to be the NCTC Director, or he's playing dumb. Don't hate me yet, let me explain.
Join me in moments to dismantle that interview piece by piece.
Joe Kent, the Intel Community, & the Tucker Interview Dismantled
Opinion - Brian O'Shea
Mar 25, 2026
Let's get right to it...there are so many things in that Tucker interview that are not only lies, obvious lies, but also indicative of Joe Kent: Either he was under-qualified to be the NCTC Director, or he's playing dumb. Don't hate me yet, let me explain.
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes