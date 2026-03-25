Joe Kent, the Intel Community, & the Tucker Interview Dismantled

Let's get right to it...there are so many things in that Tucker interview that are not only lies, obvious lies, but also indicative of Joe Kent: Either he was under-qualified to be the NCTC Director, or he's playing dumb. Don't hate me yet, let me explain.

Join me in moments to dismantle that interview piece by piece.

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