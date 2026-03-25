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Joe Kent, the Intel Community, & the Tucker Interview Dismantled
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Joe Kent, the Intel Community, & the Tucker Interview Dismantled

Opinion - Brian O'Shea
Best of DailyClout's avatar
Best of DailyClout
Mar 25, 2026

Let's get right to it...there are so many things in that Tucker interview that are not only lies, obvious lies, but also indicative of Joe Kent: Either he was under-qualified to be the NCTC Director, or he's playing dumb. Don't hate me yet, let me explain.
Join me in moments to dismantle that interview piece by piece.

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