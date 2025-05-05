Liberty Lobbyist: "Conservative Backstabbing"

"Melissa Blasek details her current political fights against fellow Republicans too afraid to dissent against the bureaucrats. She is joined by Dr. Joel Rudman, who explains the political coup against the best Republican governor in the country, Governor Ron DeSantis."

Follow 'The Liberty Lobbyist' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/TheLibertyLobbyist

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "7 Reasons Why Men & Women Over 50 Are Adding This Single Ingredient To Their Morning Routine. Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More…"

Raw Paws: "Give your pets the power of raw nutrition—feed them raw...Visit https://dailycloutpets.com to learn more"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/