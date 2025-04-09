Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Liberty Lobbyist: "Strength In Numbers"
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -53:15
-53:15

Liberty Lobbyist: "Strength In Numbers"

Opinion - Melissa Blasek
Best of DailyClout
Apr 09, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

"Melissa Blasek details a recent legislative battle to kill a bad bill - for the second time! And she explains how it was easier to kill this time because of the doubling and tripling of efforts from all grassroots groups working together. She is joined by Carla Gericke of The Free State Project to discuss the concentration of libertarian power in New Hampshire to keep New Hampshire the true Live Free or Die state."

Watch Now:

Follow 'The Liberty Lobbyist' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/TheLibertyLobbyist

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "Top Doc Reveals: THIS Protein May Restore Bone Density and Fix Joint Pain…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
Man in America: "Brian O’Shea Raises Serious Doubts About Luigi Mangione’s Guilt"
  Best of DailyClout
Sarah Westall: "MK Ultra: People, Groups & Nations, Kanye West, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears" w/ Cathy O’Brien
  Best of DailyClout
Shannon Joy: "Trump’s Liberation Day Was Completely Moronic"
  Best of DailyClout
Drew Allen: "Tariffs, Media Lies, & Lessons from Wisconsin"
  Best of DailyClout
Shannon Joy: "Another Baby Dies After Receiving CDC Recommended ‘Catch Up’ Vaccines"
  Best of DailyClout
Man in America: "The Banking Cabal’s Gold Rig is CRUMBLING—Global Collapse is Now Inevitable" w/ David Jensen
  Best of DailyClout
Sarah Westall: "Hidden Crimes of Big Pharma & Johnson & Johnson" w/ Gardiner Harris
  Best of DailyClout