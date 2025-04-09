Liberty Lobbyist: "Strength In Numbers"

"Melissa Blasek details a recent legislative battle to kill a bad bill - for the second time! And she explains how it was easier to kill this time because of the doubling and tripling of efforts from all grassroots groups working together. She is joined by Carla Gericke of The Free State Project to discuss the concentration of libertarian power in New Hampshire to keep New Hampshire the true Live Free or Die state."

Watch Now:

Follow 'The Liberty Lobbyist' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/TheLibertyLobbyist

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "Top Doc Reveals: THIS Protein May Restore Bone Density and Fix Joint Pain…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/