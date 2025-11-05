Liberty Lobbyist: "The Legal Fight for Homeschool Freedom"

“Melissa Blasek details exciting new legislation introduced New Hampshire. She is joined by Will Estrada of Homeschool Legal Defense Association to explore the legal history of homeschooling in America and the ongoing work to protect parental rights and educational freedom.”

