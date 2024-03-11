Did a remedy for menstrual, childbirth, uterine, and menopausal issues beloved by millions of women for decades, get targeted for erasure, bought out, reformulated, and after that, were the founder and the original formula’s users smeared retrospectively? We recreate Lydia Pinkham’s tonic and explore the suppression of a natural remedy that paved the way for the multi-billion dollar modern pharmaceutical menstrual pain, uterine trouble, and menopause industries.

