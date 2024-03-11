“Lydia Pinkham’s Miracle Cure for Women”
Opinion - Outspoken (Liberty Lifestyle Edition) - Dr. Naomi Wolf
Did a remedy for menstrual, childbirth, uterine, and menopausal issues beloved by millions of women for decades, get targeted for erasure, bought out, reformulated, and after that, were the founder and the original formula’s users smeared retrospectively? We recreate Lydia Pinkham’s tonic and explore the suppression of a natural remedy that paved the way for the multi-billion dollar modern pharmaceutical menstrual pain, uterine trouble, and menopause industries.
This presentation was great fun and so interesting. We sure have come a long way post covid have we not? The jab exacerbated my multiple sclerosis so I started looking for a way to at least slow my decline. Multiple big pharma companies are running studies for various neuro conditions , all lof which use among their many ingredients this ancient concoction., Uncaria rhynchophylla, which is said to have neuro protective capabilities. , so I thought why not just get the iingredient itself and test drive it. It worked against all of my strange sensations almost immediately. It's an oil and comes in a droper. Of course you can get it on amazon. I have taken it every day for two months and notice a great improvement in oddball mystery neuropains as well as a lessening of feelings of anxiety. Score one for our side!!!
as I said it is an oil, you place it in your mouth and allow it to be transmitted directly to your bloodstream. It does not taste bad at al and is absorbed quickly. the marked dropper allows you to adjust the dose , I take .75 ml per day.