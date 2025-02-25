Best of DailyClout
Man in America: "Are Trump & Musk the COUNTER-ELITES?" w/ Derrick Broze
Man in America: "Are Trump & Musk the COUNTER-ELITES?" w/ Derrick Broze

Opinion - Seth Holehouse
Feb 25, 2025
Transcript

"Could Trump and Musk be the counter-elites we’ve been waiting for? In this explosive Man in America episode, Derrick Broze dives deep into whether these controversial figures are truly challenging the establishment or playing a different game altogether. Are they disruptors or part of a larger system?"

Watch Now!

Follow 'Man In America on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmericaOnDailyClout

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
