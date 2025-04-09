Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Man in America: "Brian O’Shea Raises Serious Doubts About Luigi Mangione’s Guilt"
3
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:12:51
-1:12:51

Man in America: "Brian O’Shea Raises Serious Doubts About Luigi Mangione’s Guilt"

Opinion - Seth Holehouse
Best of DailyClout
Apr 09, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

"In this explosive episode of Man in America, Pam Bondi calls for the death penalty—but was the accused, Mangione, actually framed? Investigative journalist Brian O’Shea joins the show to uncover shocking new evidence that could turn the entire case on its head. Don't miss this deep dive into corruption, cover-ups, and the fight for justice."

Follow 'Man In America on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmericaOnDailyClout

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support DailyClout's Sponsors:

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

Gov Shades: "Premium Eyewear at Member-Only Prices—Where Service Meets Savings. Learn more at https://dailycloutforveterans.com"

NativePath: "Top Doc Reveals: THIS Protein May Restore Bone Density and Fix Joint Pain…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20
Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at

https://www.legisector.com/

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
Liberty Lobbyist: "Strength In Numbers"
  Best of DailyClout
Sarah Westall: "MK Ultra: People, Groups & Nations, Kanye West, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears" w/ Cathy O’Brien
  Best of DailyClout
Shannon Joy: "Trump’s Liberation Day Was Completely Moronic"
  Best of DailyClout
Drew Allen: "Tariffs, Media Lies, & Lessons from Wisconsin"
  Best of DailyClout
Shannon Joy: "Another Baby Dies After Receiving CDC Recommended ‘Catch Up’ Vaccines"
  Best of DailyClout
Man in America: "The Banking Cabal’s Gold Rig is CRUMBLING—Global Collapse is Now Inevitable" w/ David Jensen
  Best of DailyClout
Sarah Westall: "Hidden Crimes of Big Pharma & Johnson & Johnson" w/ Gardiner Harris
  Best of DailyClout