Man in America: "Brian O’Shea Raises Serious Doubts About Luigi Mangione’s Guilt"

"In this explosive episode of Man in America, Pam Bondi calls for the death penalty—but was the accused, Mangione, actually framed? Investigative journalist Brian O’Shea joins the show to uncover shocking new evidence that could turn the entire case on its head. Don't miss this deep dive into corruption, cover-ups, and the fight for justice."

Follow 'Man In America on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmericaOnDailyClout

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support DailyClout's Sponsors:

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

Gov Shades: "Premium Eyewear at Member-Only Prices—Where Service Meets Savings. Learn more at https://dailycloutforveterans.com"

NativePath: "Top Doc Reveals: THIS Protein May Restore Bone Density and Fix Joint Pain…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at

https://www.legisector.com/