"Much Ado About Iran: Why This War Will Be Forgotten in 3 Months"

“President Trump updates the nation on Operation Epic Fury — objectives nearly met, wrapping up soon. Yet the podcast outrage machine (mostly non-MAGA voices) is in full spin. Why waste energy on a short conflict when birthright citizenship and fixing the DOJ after Pam Bondi matter far more long-term?”

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