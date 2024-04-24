Jennifer Sey, the well-known former gymnast who produced the documentary Athlete A, about the molestation of hundreds of girls by Olympics Trainer/osteopath Larry Nasser, as well as being about Nasser's trial and incarceration, has arrived at a current battle. She is concerned about what she sees as the devaluation of women's sports, and the degradation of girls' and women's privacy and even safety, by the entry into female sports and changing areas, of biological males who identify as female. Sey presents a sensible solution to the tortured issue of whether or not biological males should compete in women's sports, by proposing an "open category" for sporting events in which people of whatever gender can choose to participate.

Sey gets into the details of how dangerous it can be for female athletes when they box, or play football, or even play soccer or basketball, against biological males: some girls seriously injured by doing so. As a survivor of physical and emotional abuse, she elucidates how traumatic it is for young girls, let alone for female abuse survivors, to feel unsafe and exposed in changing areas in which mature biological males are sharing facilities. Sey also explores the legal implications of Title 7, which is supposed to make sure that women's sports are treated equally to men's, and she argues that with males competing "as women", this law is being violated.

Sey goes into detail about the tyranny of San Francisco's "lockdown" years. In her recounting, SF was indeed the most repressive of all US cities. She shares that the bullying and petty Stalinism of the "lockdown" years were also part of her lifelong journey fighting against coercion, a journey that she believes has found new expression in her pro-women, pro-women's sports clothing line, XX-XY.