Outspoken: "Babies Dying!" w/ Dr. Thorp [Sponsored]

"Dr. James Thorp’s recent interview has sparked widespread concern. In just one week of practice, he witnessed the deaths of three babies—a tragedy he hadn’t encountered in over 40 years as an OB/GYN. The deaths shared similar causes: placentas failing to grow and blood flowing incorrectly in the umbilical cord. All were cases involving vaccinated mothers.

Dr. Thorp, along with Dr. Cole, theorizes that the spike protein proliferates continuously in the uterus, while lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) degrade the placenta. To investigate these findings further, they aim to establish a new organization to test tissue samples and conduct studies to uncover the root causes of this alarming baby die-off. They estimate $250,000 is needed for the effort. A website will be shared soon for those who want to support this critical research. As Dr. Thorp emphasizes, this work is essential because mainstream science has largely avoided addressing these issues.

On a positive note, fewer than 1% of pregnant women are now receiving mRNA injections. Dr. Thorp, myself, and the @Bannons_WarRoom DailyClout Research Volunteers have been among the few voices raising the alarm about these risks. All of us have faced significant backlash for doing so. Despite this, we remain committed to protecting mothers and babies, even as horrifying challenges lie ahead, particularly for those vaccinated in 2021."

