Few people who are not Biblical scholars know about the 14th C Tudela manuscript of the Gospel of Mark in Hebrew. Dr Wolf has been fascinated by this text since reading Dr. Nehemia Gordon's book, 'The Hebrew Yeshua vs the Greek Jesus.' Both Dr Wolf and Dr Gordon discuss excerpts or terms from the text in Hebrew and explore the revelatory implications. Many terms have quite different meanings from those with which we are familiar via Greek to English translations or have multiple meanings. These range from the words translated from Greek as 'baptism' to 'disciples' to the phrase 'Holy Spirit'. A less theological, more raw, and immediate story emerges. Does this text represent a lineage that goes back to a Hebrew Gospel closer to the 1st C AD, the time of Jesus' ministry? What insights can we gain from understanding this Hebrew version of the Gospel story?

https://www.nehemiaswall.com/

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com



Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

Kirk Elliott Precious Metals

https://dailycloutsilver.com

Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/dailyclout.io/list/2L9I6L5UZR76J?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_aipsflist_aipsfdailyclout.io_GVMSC52H5PPEP28F655S