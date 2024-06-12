OutSpoken: Biblical Scholar Dr. Nehemia Gordon Reveals Secrets of Hebrew Gospel
Dr. Naomi Wolf-Opinion
Few people who are not Biblical scholars know about the 14th C Tudela manuscript of the Gospel of Mark in Hebrew. Dr Wolf has been fascinated by this text since reading Dr. Nehemia Gordon's book, 'The Hebrew Yeshua vs the Greek Jesus.' Both Dr Wolf and Dr Gordon discuss excerpts or terms from the text in Hebrew and explore the revelatory implications. Many terms have quite different meanings from those with which we are familiar via Greek to English translations or have multiple meanings. These range from the words translated from Greek as 'baptism' to 'disciples' to the phrase 'Holy Spirit'. A less theological, more raw, and immediate story emerges. Does this text represent a lineage that goes back to a Hebrew Gospel closer to the 1st C AD, the time of Jesus' ministry? What insights can we gain from understanding this Hebrew version of the Gospel story?
https://www.nehemiaswall.com/
Please Support Our Sponsors
The Wellness Company:
https://dailyclouthealth.com
Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!
Kirk Elliott Precious Metals
https://dailycloutsilver.com
Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/dailyclout.io/list/2L9I6L5UZR76J?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_aipsflist_aipsfdailyclout.io_GVMSC52H5PPEP28F655S
I am a christian that grew up being taught that Yeshua/Jesus was Jewish & loved & wept over His people in Israel.
I was taught to love & pray for Israel & my Jewish brothers & sisters, whom without the Jews we would not have the Torah (First Testament, many say “Old Testament”).
I was taught that we christians are “grafted in” to the Hebrew “Blessings of Abraham” of the Jews.
I am not Jewish but have always been fascinated with Hebrew & Jewish culture & history, not only because my Messiah & Savior is Jewish but from what little I have learned of Hebrew (especially compared to you two) I find such deeper spiritual & amazing meanings than in the English or Greek or Aramaic.
I was taught & most christians I know personally do not agree with the “unholy” Roman Catholic Church or the heresy that the church replaced the Jews.
I don’t understand how anyone can read the Bible even in the English versions & believe what the Roman Catholic Church teaches or that the church replaced the Jews?!
Before Messianic Rabbis were popular I always gravitated toward those that would teach more Hebrew & translate words & phrases from the Bible back to Hebrew.
Forgive me for not being as educated as you both are but please know you both blessed me with this message & I am a firm believer that both the First & Second Testaments or Covenants were originally written in Hebrew because Yeshua went out to save His fellow Jews first, and there are references to that in the Bible.
“To the Jew first & then the Gentile”?
It’s why Paul would go to preach in the Synagogue first then to the Gentiles… just as Yeshua also taught in Synagogues until they no longer accepted Him in them?
At least that’s always been my understanding.
Forgive me for my long comment but you both blessed this Grandma & please continue to bring us the true Hebrew meanings?❣️
And Dear Nehemia please don’t take the following as an insult because it is meant with the deepest love: I pray you have a supernatural encounter with Yeshua because we need more honest Jewish believers who are willing to research & teach Hebrew & the Bible.
I wish I could find a detailed & accurate but easy to understand English version of the Bible that translates accurately as possible from Hebrew for the First & Second Testaments.
Blessings to all,
Sheila