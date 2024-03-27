Outspoken: "Broken in What Way?" Letter from New York City
Outspoken with Dr. Naomi Wolf -Opinion
Dr Wolf's latest update from New York reveals the chaos and decay that has overtaken the city, and the anomie that results from a polyglot city remade in the globalists' dreams.
Thanks a lot for a moving, sorrowful description of the dammage now done not only to human being but also to beloved cities, constructed through the ages by devoted inhabitants. Nobody has the right to do this, and we are right in being terribly hurt not only by the mandates but as much by this destruction to our whole human environment. It is as evil as evil can be and the demons are out for anyone to see.
I can assure you that the cab drivers of Stockholm are of a new kind, the former all knowing conversationists are gone and replaced by rather decent dark skinned not quite gentlemen. Incidents like cab rapes are happening and other crimes galopping. Explosions, humiliations of whites, money frauds are daily. Elon himself warned the US of becoming like Sweden . What did we ever do to merit this?