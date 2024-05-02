Researcher Deanna McLeod and physician Dr Susan Natsheh reveal data, that Dr Natsheh obtained from the Ontario medical coding system, obtained via FOIA. Their analysis shows that medical codes such as menstrual disorders, post-menopausal bleeding, miscarriage, and spontaneous abortion, male and female infertility, and low sperm count, and no sperm at all in semen, skyrocketed post-2021, when the mRNA vaccine was imposed on Canada’s population. This dataset is the smoking gun that shows massive reproductive damage post-mRNA vaccination, inflicted on a population of 15 million Canadians.

