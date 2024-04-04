"Outspoken, Deboxing: More Poisons in Bathroom Cabinets! Hormone Disrupter in LUBE!"
DailyClout-Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Dr Wolf continues to expose grave toxins that are alarmingly added to ordinary personal care products. In this video, she goes through commercial toothpastes -- which conceal more than 99 per cent of the ingredients, though they warn of a poison hazard if swallowed - and she reveals drying alcohol in skin lotion, alcohol in deodorant, and, most appallingly of all, she finds that there are parabens -- estrogenizing hormone disruptors -- added to CVS personal lubricant! This ingredient dials down desire in women, and it negatively affects male libido too, and it is easily absorbed through intimate tissues during sex. Why would so many sexuality disruptors and gender disruptors be added to our food supply and to our personal care products? Better to know.
Please Support Our Sponsors
The Wellness Company:
https://dailyclouthealth.com
Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!
CHARLIS Skincare: https://shop.charlis.beauty/dailyclout
Use code NAOMI for 25% off!
Hey, it's pretty easy to make a personal lube using olive oil base blended with bees wax, demulscent herbs like plantain and marshmallow root, calendula oil, sexually stimulating herbs like Damiana & mugwort. Cannabis if you want. I use 10% beeswax by weight, resulting in a lovely texture. Add an essential oil that turns you on and voila! Better than any thing you can buy.
As a vegetable oil base it is not later friendly.
I think ingredients are on the box, but who keeps the box? Here is the Crest Fresh and White:
https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/fda/fdaDrugXsl.cfm?setid=8693fa6d-e9c9-4cb7-bd3d-8ad87a7bb77e