Dr Wolf continues to expose grave toxins that are alarmingly added to ordinary personal care products. In this video, she goes through commercial toothpastes -- which conceal more than 99 per cent of the ingredients, though they warn of a poison hazard if swallowed - and she reveals drying alcohol in skin lotion, alcohol in deodorant, and, most appallingly of all, she finds that there are parabens -- estrogenizing hormone disruptors -- added to CVS personal lubricant! This ingredient dials down desire in women, and it negatively affects male libido too, and it is easily absorbed through intimate tissues during sex. Why would so many sexuality disruptors and gender disruptors be added to our food supply and to our personal care products? Better to know.

