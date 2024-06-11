The inimitable Dr. Henry Ealy, one of the most distinguished healers of our time, explains the political background of the installation of 5G towers worldwide, during ‘lockdowns’. He gives a primer on the role of electromagnetism in and in relation to the human body and reveals that the symptom list for 5G illness and COVID, are identical. Thankfully, Dr Ealy also walks us through solutions and describes ways in which we can protect ourselves, our homes, pets, and loved ones.
Very interesting paper titled “effects of coronavirus worldwide through misusing of wireless sensor networks” March 2021, American journal of bioinformatics research, Md R Miah. 11(1): 1-31
The authors / cyber hackers used GPS locations to effect almost 400 “diseases”. treatments included physically moving patients around, wearing antiradiation glasses, and removing smartphones etc.
Dr Healy did not mention antiradiation glasses, but appeared to be wearing them during the interview. Could he comment on whether they are useful in 5G situations?
I didnt find the links for groumding, etc.