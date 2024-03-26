Most of us know by now about the WHO treaty looming in May 2024, that will drain sovereignty from the US and other signatory nations. Bioweapons expert Dr Meryl Nass explains what is even scarier than those headlines: the WHO will also create via this treaty, a global repository of bioweapon infectious agents to use for gain of function research. This 'germ marketplace' can also be a means to hold the whole world hostage via the promised 'next pandemic'. Unmissable.

