The document Dr. Chandler and Dr. Wolf discuss in this video contains summaries of two autopsy cases that were examined by pathologists Arne Burkhardt and Walter Lang at Reutlingen, Germany. These summaries were translated and edited from Dr. Burkhardt’s own files.



Two cases are presented that demonstrate catastrophic damage to the cardiovascular system from the COVID-19 gene therapy drugs. Both had fatal outcomes, one by suicide.

The original report post is available here: https://dailyclout.io/pathological-basis-of-covax-disease-cardiovascular-manifestations/

Please Support Our Sponsors



The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!



NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!



Kirk Elliott Precious Metals: Take control of your financial destiny and provide a hedge against economic and political uncertainty. Visit https://dailycloutsilver.com to ensure a more secure future for you and your families!



Order 'The Pfizer Papers': https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/