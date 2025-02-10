Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Outspoken: "Hope on the Horizon?" w/ Dr. Harvey Risch
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -57:32
-57:32

Outspoken: "Hope on the Horizon?" w/ Dr. Harvey Risch

Opinion - Dr. Naomi Wolf
Best of DailyClout
Feb 10, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

"Dr. Harvey Risch, a distinguished Yale University epidemiologist, shares the latest on treatments for injuries from both COVID and mRNA vaccines and reveals hopeful new treatments. He projects forward to how a possible RFK Jr. HHS nomination might change the research landscape and reinvigorate the genuine scientific method."

Watch Now:

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

BIOptimizers: Start 2025 strong with the key to better sleep, less stress, and sharper focus: Magnesium Breakthrough by BIOptimizers. Use code DailyClout at https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout for 10% OFF—because crushing your goals starts with taking care of YOU!

NativePath: "Top Doc Reveals: THIS Protein May Restore Bone Density and Fix Joint Pain…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at

https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
Outspoken: "Dr. Thierry Malleret, Klaus Schwab Colleague, on the Future of Davos"
  Best of DailyClout
The Drew Allen Show: "Trump Tariffs Will Do What They're Intended to Do: MAGA"
  Best of DailyClout
The Liberty Lobbyist: "Ending Water Fluoridation"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "Did Elon Musk Execute a Digital Coup?"
  Best of DailyClout
Man in America: "DeepSeek & the AI War to Dominate the New World Order" w/ Mike Adams
  Best of DailyClout
The Shannon Joy Show: "Outrageous! Florida RINO Republicans Launch An Insane Attack On Immigration Reforms"
  Best of DailyClout
Man in America: "AI mRNA Vaccines, Turbo Cancer & Blood Clots... What Could Go Wrong?!" w/ Tom Haviland
  Best of DailyClout