Karel Van Wolferen is a distinguished Dutch nonfiction writer and journalist who has founded the dissident magazine Gezond Verstandt. In this two part series, Van Wolferen describes Agenda 2030 in Europe, takes us through postwar geopolitics to explain how we reached this moment, and illuminates the path he sees ahead. We fiercely debate the role of China: ally or enemy?
Fantastic interview! You ask the right questions, who and why! That is what we should all be asking. The top of the chain, the originator and power behind this global takeover and the generation of fear, intimidation and compliance has been working to this goal for centuries. How do I come to this? From history...the history of the Protestant Reformation to begin with, and the weakening of the "power" that ruled over the Dark Ages for 1260 years offers the pieces of the puzzle that are lacking in putting together the whole PICTURE of what has happened ,which is so transforming in the bad way expressed by you and your guest. And the history of the "Society of Jesus" who is/are the defender of that "power" which devours and deceives the whole world as stated by the prophet Daniel and further exposed in the book of Revelation, particularly chapters 17 and 18 as well as chapter 13. This is not a small task, to read and study these things but they are surely the answers to your questions, without one doubt. The whole world is living like there is no God and we are seeing that this is not wise and it is not true. There is a "sovereign" God, who is the Creator and sustainer , who has given us the knowledge if we dare to seek it out. Proverbs 25:2"It is the glory God to conceal a thing: but the honor of Kings is to search out a matter." [and the whole chapter in context] P.D. Stuart wrote 2 volumes "Codeword Barbelon" which is a must read to understand the scope and depth of the answers to your questions...get these books which are very difficult to find. Devour them. Your guest was right on at the end of your video. Too bad it was at the end and he didn't flesh out those truths about Gates, etc. This is much bigger than all the parts, all the many crimes and all the speculations...it is literally the fight of evil ...Satan, to take control through his "Antichrist" [sitting on the throne in Rome for 1500 years] and those with him, those who comply through ignorance and fear. I hope you are not as incredulous to my comment as you were to your guest, who is totally on the right track, IMO, about a lot of this. Granted, I am no one. But I still do know what I know, so far, and of course, the future is not known, except that God will put it all right after He takes all the evil down.
This is a great video/discussion. Why no comments?