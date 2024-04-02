Agenda 2030 Moves Fast as the Lights Flicker Out in Europe. Dr Wolf describes her visit to Amsterdam for the launch of the first European edition of Facing the Beast. She meets a range of important freedom fighters -- from Thierry Baudet of Forum for Democracy to Flavio Pasquino of Blckbx.tv -- and mourns the changes in life, liberty and environment in the years since 2020.
Please Support Our Sponsors
The Wellness Company - Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!
CHARLIS Skincare: https://shop.charlis.beauty/dailyclout
Use code NAOMI for 25% off!
Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Yeah, good job! Always! You are right in all your observations from Europe, as they would fit in to Sweden too. I understand from my former roomie, born Belarusian then graduated Dutch citizen, that the globalists concentrate on the few rich countries of Europe, the Netherland and Sweden, supposedly in various adapted ways. Only, the information flowing from the US on most covid details can certainly be had over here in Sweden if only you bother to follow the shows, the pods, the Brownhouse, the Epoch Times and your own Daily clout of course. From an early conference on the matter in Stockholm I managed to get the mail addresses to most American participants and have kept in touch ever since.
But the other way around is, as you say, more difficult. The news in Europe, mainstream, are always redacted in certain ways and the real matter seldom or never disclosed. The continent survives in some kind of darkness, for now brightened by the farmers´ demonstrations. So, no surprise the Dutch had not heard of ms Kelly´s and your own revelations, that would have taken some interest, patience and knowledge of English that may not have been there - because like me they also could have reached out. I am more bothered by the fact that real news from Europe so rarely are had, here as well as over there, even if Christine Anderson et al. have tried hard for instance on Ron Johnson`s senate hearing Feb 23, 2024 and 5 International Crisis Conference the same day, both in D C. Nice photos and impressions to the point!
Thank you Naomi. So sad to hear of the mistreatment your partner had to endure. Keep up the good work! Regards from Holland! 😉