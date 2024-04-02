Agenda 2030 Moves Fast as the Lights Flicker Out in Europe. Dr Wolf describes her visit to Amsterdam for the launch of the first European edition of Facing the Beast. She meets a range of important freedom fighters -- from Thierry Baudet of Forum for Democracy to Flavio Pasquino of Blckbx.tv -- and mourns the changes in life, liberty and environment in the years since 2020.

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company - Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

CHARLIS Skincare: https://shop.charlis.beauty/dailyclout

Use code NAOMI for 25% off!