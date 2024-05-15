Municipal leaders are using housing policy and even food supply policy to introduce Marxist structures into American cities. Salem, MA provides some scary examples. Even as Marxism reinvents your local supermarket, Federal redefinitions of various 'races' - including 'Asian American Pacific Islander' and 'BIPOC' - seek to erase US history and resurrect the disgraced approach of categorizing people by race. In both these cases, the target is our unity and freedom as Americans.

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com



Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

Kirk Elliott Precious Metals

https://dailycloutsilver.com