Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Following up from Naomi Wolf's exploration of oregano oil comes another amazing elixir: sage oil- incredibly easy to make - turns out also to be anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and to protect against diabetes, respiratory issues, and joint pain. Another powerful healing agent, with ingredients in your pantry or backyard.
